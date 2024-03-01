Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of 'jungle raj' in UP, calls for statewide protests

The truth of the 'double-engine government' in Uttar Pradesh is that it is a "guarantee of jungle raj", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, while announcing a statewide protest by party workers against the state's law and order situation.

"The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is the biggest example of how the BJP and Modi media together are indulging in the 'business of lies'," Gandhi alleged in a post in Hindi on X.

Highlighting several recent cases of crimes against women, he said the bodies of minor sisters are found hanging from trees in some places. "Somewhere, an audacious gang rape by BJP members on the IIT-BHU campus, and somewhere else, a woman judge driven to suicide for not getting justice. This is the condition of a state whose law and order system is being praised tirelessly," Gandhi said.