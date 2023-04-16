'Jungle raj', 'mafia raj': Oppn slams BJP over killing of Atiq Ahmed

The Opposition on Sunday lashed out at the BJP over the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, alleging that "jungle raj" and "mafia raj" were prevalent under its rule.

The Congress said criminals should be given the harshest punishment, but it should be under the law of the land and subverting the rule of law for any political purpose is dangerous for democracy.

Atiq (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said there are courts to ensure that criminals get the harshest punishment, but "playing with law and order only gives birth to anarchy".

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Kharge said the Constitution of the country has been made by those people who fought for freedom and this Constitution and law is paramount.

"No one can be allowed to mess with it. Judiciary has the right to decide the punishment of the criminal. This right cannot be given to any government, leader or person who violates the law," the Congress chief said.

"Those who advocate the law of the gun and mobocracy only destroy the Constitution. Whoever interferes with our justice system for political purpose to intimidate and threaten someone in the society, that person is also liable for punishment along with the criminal," Kharge said.