Rahul Gandhi attacks Bihar government over lathi-charge on teacher aspirants in Patna
Congress leader accuses BJP-led administration of using force against unemployed youth protesting for recruitment notification.
Rahul Gandhi has criticised the BJP-led Bihar government following an alleged lathi-charge on teacher recruitment aspirants protesting in Patna, accusing the administration of responding to unemployment with force instead of opportunities.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Congress leader condemned the police action against students who had gathered to demand the release of the Teachers Recruitment Examination-4 (TRE-4) notification by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).
Gandhi alleged that Bihar Police had once again used excessive force against peaceful protesters and claimed the BJP’s answer to unemployed youth was the “lathi”. He said unemployment had become one of the country’s biggest challenges, particularly affecting young people in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
According to Gandhi, thousands of educated young people remain jobless despite possessing degrees and qualifications, while governments have failed to address their concerns. He also asserted that the Congress party stood firmly with students and job aspirants fighting for employment opportunities.
The remarks came after large-scale protests erupted in Patna on Friday, with thousands of teacher aspirants marching from Patna College towards the BPSC office to demand clarity on the delayed TRE-4 recruitment advertisement.
The situation turned tense near JP Golambar after protesters allegedly attempted to breach police barricades, prompting officers to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Several students were reportedly injured during the confrontation.
Videos circulating on social media showed police chasing demonstrators through nearby streets, while several aspirants alleged they had suffered injuries during the crackdown.
Officials said nearly 5,000 candidates had participated in the protest march. The aspirants accused the commission of repeatedly delaying the recruitment process and creating uncertainty over the release of the examination notification.
With IANS inputs
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