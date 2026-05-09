Rahul Gandhi attacks Bihar government over lathi-charge on teacher aspirants in Patna

Rahul Gandhi has criticised the BJP-led Bihar government following an alleged lathi-charge on teacher recruitment aspirants protesting in Patna, accusing the administration of responding to unemployment with force instead of opportunities.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Congress leader condemned the police action against students who had gathered to demand the release of the Teachers Recruitment Examination-4 (TRE-4) notification by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Gandhi alleged that Bihar Police had once again used excessive force against peaceful protesters and claimed the BJP’s answer to unemployed youth was the “lathi”. He said unemployment had become one of the country’s biggest challenges, particularly affecting young people in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to Gandhi, thousands of educated young people remain jobless despite possessing degrees and qualifications, while governments have failed to address their concerns. He also asserted that the Congress party stood firmly with students and job aspirants fighting for employment opportunities.