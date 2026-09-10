Violence, arrogance becoming a fashion: Rahul at memorial for slain Manipuri musician
Congress leader pays tribute to musician allegedly beaten to death in Delhi after objecting to noise outside his home
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to slain Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh at a memorial gathering in New Delhi and said his killing was part of a wider pattern of violence and discrimination that was occurring “far too often” across the country.
“This is not a single incident. This happens all the time. Sometimes it doesn't end in murder; sometimes it ends in insults, threats or violence. It is happening far too often in our country,” Gandhi said at the memorial.
He said people from the Northeast and members of other communities were facing such incidents and vowed to oppose the violence.
“It is happening to people from the Northeast and to many communities across this country. We stand against this, we will fight it, and we will defeat it,” he said.
Gandhi also offered his condolences to Singh’s family and others affected by his death.
“I would like to offer my condolences and love to everyone who has been hurt by the violence that has been done to him,” he said.
The Congress leader described Singh’s killing as a tragedy not only because a man had been murdered but also because he was allegedly targeted over his identity.Gandhi also criticised what he described as a growing culture of impunity among powerful people.
“It’s a tragedy that a young man has been murdered, and also a tragedy that he was attacked because of where he was from,” Gandhi said.
He said Singh’s death was particularly painful for the people of Manipur, who, he said, had been facing such issues for several years.
“It’s a tragedy for the people of Manipur, as they have been facing these issues over the last few years,” he said.
Gandhi also criticised what he described as a growing culture of impunity among powerful people.
“It has become a fashion these days that if you are powerful, you can be violent, arrogant and do whatever you feel like,” he said.
Remembering Singh’s life, Gandhi said the musician should be seen as a symbol of affection, talent and a life well lived.
“In politics and in life, symbols are very important. He’s a symbol of a life that was well lived, a symbol of love and affection. A talented person, a gentle person, a father and a son,” he said.
“We are extremely proud of him. We expect justice. We will get justice, and we will not be cowed down or scared of violence,” Gandhi added.
Singh, a renowned musician from Manipur, was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi after objecting to noise outside his home. His killing has triggered concern among members of the Northeastern community and calls for justice.
The memorial gathering was held in Singh’s memory at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, where Gandhi joined others in paying tribute to the musician.