Violence, arrogance becoming a fashion: Rahul at memorial for slain Manipuri musician

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to slain Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh at a memorial gathering in New Delhi and said his killing was part of a wider pattern of violence and discrimination that was occurring “far too often” across the country.

“This is not a single incident. This happens all the time. Sometimes it doesn't end in murder; sometimes it ends in insults, threats or violence. It is happening far too often in our country,” Gandhi said at the memorial.

He said people from the Northeast and members of other communities were facing such incidents and vowed to oppose the violence.

“It is happening to people from the Northeast and to many communities across this country. We stand against this, we will fight it, and we will defeat it,” he said.

Gandhi also offered his condolences to Singh’s family and others affected by his death.

“I would like to offer my condolences and love to everyone who has been hurt by the violence that has been done to him,” he said.

The Congress leader described Singh’s killing as a tragedy not only because a man had been murdered but also because he was allegedly targeted over his identity.Gandhi also criticised what he described as a growing culture of impunity among powerful people.