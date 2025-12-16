PM Modi trying to cut rural poor's livelihood, new Bill insult to Bapu's ideals: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill as an insult to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, accusing the Narendra Modi government of attempting to dismantle the rural employment guarantee framework and jeopardise the livelihoods of the rural poor.

His remarks came as several Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament House complex against the Bill, which seeks to replace the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), 2005.

Opposition parties accused the BJP-led NDA government of “insulting” the Father of the Nation by removing his name and weakening the rights-based structure of the scheme.

In a post on X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long been opposed to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas and has consistently sought to weaken MGNREGA since coming to power. The Congress, he said, would oppose any such move.

“Modi ji has a deep hatred for two things — the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and the rights of the poor. MGNREGA is a living embodiment of Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of village self-rule. It is a lifeline for millions of rural families and proved to be an economic safety shield during the COVID era,” Gandhi said in his post, written in Hindi.

He alleged that over the last decade, the government had systematically undermined the scheme and was now determined to “wipe out MGNREGA completely” through the new legislation.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid strong Opposition objections to the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the law.