Rahul Gandhi gave "bold message" on China during his US interactions: Congress
K C Venugopal reiterated Gandhi's call for reducing India’s reliance on China and fostering India’s growth as a "productive engine for the world"
The Congress on Wednesday, 11 September claimed that Rahul Gandhi has given a "bold message" on China during his interactions in the US, saying Chinese aggression is a global issue and it was important that there was a strong voice from India challenging this at the global stage.
The opposition party's assertion came after the BJP criticised Gandhi over his remarks.
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said Gandhi gave a "bold message" on China during his interactions in the US.
"His vision is to make India a productive engine for the world, reduce India's dependence on China, and preserve our democratic values in the process. India's demographic dividend cannot be wasted, we must put in all efforts to harness it and transition India to a developed nation," Venugopal said.
However, this requires the ruling regime to face up to China's transgressions and not roll out a red carpet for them, he said.
"It cannot happen when the PM is in denial about China taking over 4000 plus sq. km. of Indian territory," the Congress leader said.
"Chinese aggression is a global issue. India, Bhutan, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, South China Sea -- China is disturbing peace in its entire neighbourhood," he said.
It was important that there was a strong voice from India challenging this aggression at the global stage, Venugopal said.
"Rahul ji's message will echo across the world, among all those countries that stand for a rules-based global order and global order that seeks to preserve democracy and inclusiveness while fostering economic progress," he said.
At a press conference at the prestigious National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday, 10 September Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the conflict with China, telling reporters that it is a disaster that 4,000 square kilometres of Indian territory is occupied by troops from the neighbouring country.
But the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha indicated that the Congress is in broad agreement with the BJP-led government on other major foreign policy issues, including relations with the US, no talks with Pakistan unless terrorism ends and concerns over extremist elements in Bangladesh.
Answering a question about China, Gandhi said, "Well, if you call having Chinese troops in 4,000 square kilometres of our territory handling something well, then maybe. We've got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that's a disaster. Media doesn't like to write about it."
"How would America react if a neighbour occupied 4,000 square kilometres of your territory? Would any president be able to get away with saying that he's handled that well? So, I don't think Modi has handled China well. I think there's no reason Chinese troops should be sitting in our territory," Gandhi said.
At a meeting with students at the University of Texas, Gandhi had underscored the need to focus on manufacturing in India. The former Congress chief had also said there is no shortage of skills in India and that the country could compete with China if it starts aligning itself for production.
