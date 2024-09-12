Rahul Gandhi gave "bold message" on China during his US interactions: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday, 11 September claimed that Rahul Gandhi has given a "bold message" on China during his interactions in the US, saying Chinese aggression is a global issue and it was important that there was a strong voice from India challenging this at the global stage.

The opposition party's assertion came after the BJP criticised Gandhi over his remarks.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said Gandhi gave a "bold message" on China during his interactions in the US.

"His vision is to make India a productive engine for the world, reduce India's dependence on China, and preserve our democratic values in the process. India's demographic dividend cannot be wasted, we must put in all efforts to harness it and transition India to a developed nation," Venugopal said.

However, this requires the ruling regime to face up to China's transgressions and not roll out a red carpet for them, he said.

"It cannot happen when the PM is in denial about China taking over 4000 plus sq. km. of Indian territory," the Congress leader said.

"Chinese aggression is a global issue. India, Bhutan, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, South China Sea -- China is disturbing peace in its entire neighbourhood," he said.