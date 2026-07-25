Rahul Gandhi hails Pradhan’s exit, demands PM apology, action over student crackdown

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (July 25) described the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a major victory for students protesting over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, while asserting that the movement would continue until Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologises to students and those responsible for the alleged use of force against protesters are held accountable.

Addressing the media after Pradhan's resignation, Gandhi said the minister's exit marked an important milestone in the campaign to reform India's education system and credited students across the country for sustaining the protests.

"Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you," Gandhi said.

Congratulating the students who had participated in demonstrations across the country, he said they had stood up "to protect democracy, the Constitution and their future".

However, Gandhi maintained that the resignation did not bring the matter to a close. He said two demands remained outstanding: an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to students and accountability for those responsible for the alleged violence against protesters.

"The Prime Minister should apologise while respecting the students and India's future, and action should be taken against those guilty of violence against students," he said.

Expanding his attack on the government, Gandhi urged farmers, labourers, the poor and other sections of society to continue asserting their rights through constitutional means.

"For every person whom this government has suppressed and crushed, true courage lies in standing firm in a constitutional manner for one's dignity. The time has come to remove this government. Don't be afraid," he said.