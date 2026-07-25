Rahul Gandhi hails Pradhan’s exit, demands PM apology, action over student crackdown
LoP credits nationwide student protests for minister’s exit, says two key demands remain unresolved after NEET-UG controversy
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (July 25) described the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a major victory for students protesting over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, while asserting that the movement would continue until Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologises to students and those responsible for the alleged use of force against protesters are held accountable.
Addressing the media after Pradhan's resignation, Gandhi said the minister's exit marked an important milestone in the campaign to reform India's education system and credited students across the country for sustaining the protests.
"Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you," Gandhi said.
Congratulating the students who had participated in demonstrations across the country, he said they had stood up "to protect democracy, the Constitution and their future".
However, Gandhi maintained that the resignation did not bring the matter to a close. He said two demands remained outstanding: an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to students and accountability for those responsible for the alleged violence against protesters.
"The Prime Minister should apologise while respecting the students and India's future, and action should be taken against those guilty of violence against students," he said.
Expanding his attack on the government, Gandhi urged farmers, labourers, the poor and other sections of society to continue asserting their rights through constitutional means.
"For every person whom this government has suppressed and crushed, true courage lies in standing firm in a constitutional manner for one's dignity. The time has come to remove this government. Don't be afraid," he said.
Earlier in the day, before Pradhan's resignation was announced, Gandhi had intensified his attack on the Narendra Modi government, insisting that merely shifting the Education Minister to another portfolio would not satisfy the protesters.
Speaking alongside students who had participated in a 23-day hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as part of protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, Gandhi rejected reports that the government was considering moving Pradhan to a different ministry instead of dropping him from the Union Cabinet.
"Modi ji, your conspiracy to save your 'friend' by removing him from one ministry and seating him in another is not acceptable to the country's students and the people of India," Gandhi said in a post on X.
Accusing Pradhan of presiding over a deeply compromised education system, Gandhi said the minister's removal from the Cabinet was a "non-negotiable demand" and warned against any attempt to rehabilitate him in another role.
"We have come to know that there is talk within the government to move Dharmendra Pradhan to some other ministry. This will not be acceptable. Students are clear that Dharmendra Pradhan will have to go out of the government," he had said.
The Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Modi's recent outreach to young people, arguing that students were seeking accountability and systemic reforms rather than public messaging. He reiterated that the concerns raised over the integrity of competitive examinations and the future of millions of aspirants required substantive action rather than political optics.