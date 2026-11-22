'Uncouth, greedy, casteist': Rahul's fresh salvo at BJP-RSS
After backlash over Rahul Gandhi's remarks about his parents' relationship, he turns to Hindu iconography to challenge 'toxic masculinity'
Rahul Gandhi invokes Hindu religious imagery to counter BJP-RSS criticism following the controversy over his remarks about his parents.
Pawan Khera argues that Indian traditions celebrate love, affection and intimacy, accusing the BJP-RSS of promoting toxic masculinity.
Congress leaders widen the row into a debate over patriarchy, gender roles, emotional vulnerability and competing interpretations of Indian civilisation.
The Congress has turned the backlash over Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks about his parents' relationship into a broader political attack on the BJP and RSS, invoking Hindu religious imagery and traditions to counter what it describes as patriarchal attitudes and toxic masculinity.
Rahul, who was mocked by BJP leaders and supporters over his anecdote at the launch of mother Sonia Gandhi's memoirs about the affection between his parents, on Sunday, 23 November shared images drawn from Hindu religious traditions in a social media post, including depictions of Shiva and Parvati and Ardhanarishwar — the composite form of Shiva and Shakti.
In his latest post, accompanied by an image of Ardhanarishwar at the Elephanta Caves, Rahul said the deeper he explored India's spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it became to him that the BJP and RSS were 'uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions'.
The image depicts the composite form of Shiva and Parvati, embodying the masculine and feminine principles as parts of a unified whole. Rahul's choice of imagery appears to reinforce his argument against what he characterises as the BJP-RSS's patriarchal worldview.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera amplified Rahul's post, arguing that Indian traditions and architecture had never treated love, affection or intimacy as something to be ashamed of, but had instead celebrated love, togetherness and harmony.
'No wonder the RSS-BJP's worldview is so disconnected from the richness and diversity of Indian civilisation,' Khera wrote.
He accused the BJP and RSS of promoting a version of Indian civilisation steeped in toxic masculinity, which, he said, treats women with contempt, confines them to domestic servitude and assumes male superiority.
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Khera argued, however, that toxic masculinity also harms men by denying them the freedom to express emotions, affection and vulnerability. 'It tells men they must not cry, express affection or show vulnerability. That being human is somehow not allowed,' he said.
What such attitudes produce, Khera added, was not strength but 'emotional and intellectual imprisonment'.
The exchange follows the controversy triggered by Rahul's remarks about his parents, which drew ridicule and personal attacks from BJP leaders and supporters. Rahul subsequently responded by invoking religious imagery and traditions to defend expressions of love and intimacy, while questioning the ideological understanding of those attacking him.
The Congress's counterattack seeks to shift the debate from the personal jibes directed at Rahul to a larger contest over the interpretation of Indian religious and cultural traditions — and the social values the BJP and RSS claim to represent.