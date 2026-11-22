Rahul Gandhi invokes Hindu religious imagery to counter BJP-RSS criticism following the controversy over his remarks about his parents.

Pawan Khera argues that Indian traditions celebrate love, affection and intimacy, accusing the BJP-RSS of promoting toxic masculinity.

Congress leaders widen the row into a debate over patriarchy, gender roles, emotional vulnerability and competing interpretations of Indian civilisation.

The Congress has turned the backlash over Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks about his parents' relationship into a broader political attack on the BJP and RSS, invoking Hindu religious imagery and traditions to counter what it describes as patriarchal attitudes and toxic masculinity.

Rahul, who was mocked by BJP leaders and supporters over his anecdote at the launch of mother Sonia Gandhi's memoirs about the affection between his parents, on Sunday, 23 November shared images drawn from Hindu religious traditions in a social media post, including depictions of Shiva and Parvati and Ardhanarishwar — the composite form of Shiva and Shakti.

In his latest post, accompanied by an image of Ardhanarishwar at the Elephanta Caves, Rahul said the deeper he explored India's spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it became to him that the BJP and RSS were 'uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions'.