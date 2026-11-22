There is something deeply satisfying about the public response to Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love. I see in this moment something much larger than the success of an autobiography. I see the spectacular failure of one of the most sustained character-assassination projects undertaken by India’s Hindutva establishment. A woman whom the BJP and the hydra-headed Sangh Parivar have tried for decades to humiliate, delegitimise and politically destroy has found a way to narrate her own story. And people are listening.

The Sangh Parivar has done its damnedest to manufacture a fictitious Sonia Gandhi. Not the woman who arrived in India through love, who embraced this country as her home, who endured devastating personal tragedies and eventually entered public life, but an entirely fictional character assembled with prejudice with dollops of insinuation and organised vilification.

For the Parivar, she was a bar dancer, an Italian stooge, a foreign conspirator plotting to appropriate India, a Christian agent out to convert Indians... These slurs were not uttered in the fever of an election; they constituted the vocabulary of a political campaign to question her place in this country, to cast her in the image of a hostile alien, to delegitimise her sense of belonging to India — the same politics of exclusion that has seen a million repugnant mutations.

What exactly is the crime of becoming an Indian through love and marriage, through an intimacy with its people that came through an immersion in the country’s extraordinary plurality? Is ‘Indian’ merely a geographical inheritance or more? Is it also a political and moral idea that people can consciously embrace? Must nationality be determined by birthplace, ancestry or religious identity? For the Sangh Parivar that has spared no effort to make Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin the defining feature of her existence, her life poses these questions with a discomfiting insistence.