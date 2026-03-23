Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat today, attend Adivasi Sammelan in Vadodara
Congress steps up Gujarat election preparations as Opposition leader engages with Adivasi communities
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Vadodara on Monday to attend a major gathering focused on tribal rights, as the Congress party intensifies its preparations for upcoming local body elections in Gujarat.
Rahul Gandhi will participate in the ‘Adivasi Samvidhan Adhikar Sammelan’, a conference scheduled between 1 pm and 4 pm, which is expected to draw large numbers of tribal community members from central and eastern parts of the state.
The visit is part of a broader outreach effort by the Congress to strengthen its engagement with Adivasi groups. Party leaders say the event will highlight issues related to constitutional rights and social justice for tribal communities, who form a significant share of Gujarat’s population.
During his one-day trip, Rahul Gandhi is also likely to meet senior state leaders to review the party’s readiness for forthcoming local body polls and by-elections. The discussions are expected to focus on campaign planning and organisational coordination.
The Congress has recently set up multiple state-level committees to streamline its election strategy. These include panels dedicated to overall strategy, campaign execution, election management, manifesto drafting and media outreach.
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Senior leader Bharatsinh Solanki has been appointed to head the strategy committee, while Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil will oversee campaign activities. The election management committee will be led by Siddharth Patel.
Party officials say the committees have been tasked with coordinating efforts across local bodies and ensuring a structured approach to the elections.
Leaders within the party have also underlined the importance of the tribal outreach. Vikrant Bhuria, chairman of the All India Adivasi Congress, noted that tribal communities make up a sizeable portion of Gujarat’s population but continue to face challenges and marginalisation. He said the party remains committed to safeguarding their constitutional rights.
Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said Gandhi would interact directly with activists, women, professionals and workers from tribal regions, many of whom are actively involved in advocating for Adivasi rights.
Rahul Gandhi has made several visits to Gujarat over the past year, focusing on organisational rebuilding in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His latest visit signals a continued push by the Congress to consolidate its base ahead of key local elections.
With PTI inputs
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