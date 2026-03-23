Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat today, attend Adivasi Sammelan in Vadodara

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Vadodara on Monday to attend a major gathering focused on tribal rights, as the Congress party intensifies its preparations for upcoming local body elections in Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi will participate in the ‘Adivasi Samvidhan Adhikar Sammelan’, a conference scheduled between 1 pm and 4 pm, which is expected to draw large numbers of tribal community members from central and eastern parts of the state.

The visit is part of a broader outreach effort by the Congress to strengthen its engagement with Adivasi groups. Party leaders say the event will highlight issues related to constitutional rights and social justice for tribal communities, who form a significant share of Gujarat’s population.

During his one-day trip, Rahul Gandhi is also likely to meet senior state leaders to review the party’s readiness for forthcoming local body polls and by-elections. The discussions are expected to focus on campaign planning and organisational coordination.

The Congress has recently set up multiple state-level committees to streamline its election strategy. These include panels dedicated to overall strategy, campaign execution, election management, manifesto drafting and media outreach.