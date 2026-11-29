He claimed that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats would "finish" democracy in India, alleging that it would give the BJP and the RSS an opportunity to redraw the country's electoral map to their advantage.

"Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu's interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," Rahul Gandhi said.

The proposed legislation seeks to introduce 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, alongside a 50 per cent expansion in seats and a freeze on delimitation until 2051. The government is expected to introduce the Bill during an upcoming special session of Parliament.

The Congress leaders were scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 2 pm, with their meeting with Stalin likely to take place between 2 pm and 5 pm.

They are also scheduled to travel to Mumbai to meet NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who is currently hospitalised, amid reports of his party's support for the proposed legislation.

The Congress outreach comes a day after the DMK formally adopted a resolution supporting the revised Bill at a meeting of its MPs chaired by Stalin at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

Stalin had described the inclusion of the DMK's key demands in the revised legislation as a major victory for Tamil Nadu and other southern states and announced that the party would support the Bill in Parliament.

He said the two principal demands raised by the DMK while opposing the delimitation Bill in April had been incorporated in writing into the revised legislation, marking the culmination of the party's campaign for fair delimitation since 2024.

With IANS inputs