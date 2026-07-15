Rahul Gandhi’s Dehradun event shifted after Parade Ground nod revoked

A political row erupted in Uttarakhand after the Congress alleged that the district administration withdrew permission for senior leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed student interaction at Parade Ground in Dehradun, forcing the party to shift the event to another venue.

The Congress staged a sit-in protest at Parade Ground on Tuesday after permission for Rahul Gandhi's 17 July programme, titled Chhatron Ki Goonj (Voice of Students), was revoked. The event will now be held at Bannu School Ground, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said.

The party accused the state government of pressuring officials to cancel the permission, claiming the move reflected its apprehension over Rahul Gandhi's visit.

Godiyal, along with several senior state leaders including leader of the Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya, state election management committee chairman Harak Singh Rawat and state election campaign committee chairman Pritam Singh, participated in the protest.

According to Godiyal, the Congress had been granted permission to use Parade Ground from 15 to 17 July. However, he alleged that the approval was withdrawn despite there being no conflicting event at the venue.

"The government claims another programme is being held here. We want the public to see through the media and social media that no such event is taking place at this ground," he said, alleging that the actual event cited by the administration was being organised elsewhere.

He further claimed that the cancellation demonstrated the state government's "fear of Rahul Gandhi".