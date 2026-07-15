Rahul Gandhi’s Dehradun event shifted after Parade Ground nod revoked
Congress accuses state govt of pressuring officials to revoke permission, saying the move reflects its unease over Rahul Gandhi’s visit
A political row erupted in Uttarakhand after the Congress alleged that the district administration withdrew permission for senior leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed student interaction at Parade Ground in Dehradun, forcing the party to shift the event to another venue.
The Congress staged a sit-in protest at Parade Ground on Tuesday after permission for Rahul Gandhi's 17 July programme, titled Chhatron Ki Goonj (Voice of Students), was revoked. The event will now be held at Bannu School Ground, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said.
The party accused the state government of pressuring officials to cancel the permission, claiming the move reflected its apprehension over Rahul Gandhi's visit.
Godiyal, along with several senior state leaders including leader of the Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya, state election management committee chairman Harak Singh Rawat and state election campaign committee chairman Pritam Singh, participated in the protest.
According to Godiyal, the Congress had been granted permission to use Parade Ground from 15 to 17 July. However, he alleged that the approval was withdrawn despite there being no conflicting event at the venue.
"The government claims another programme is being held here. We want the public to see through the media and social media that no such event is taking place at this ground," he said, alleging that the actual event cited by the administration was being organised elsewhere.
He further claimed that the cancellation demonstrated the state government's "fear of Rahul Gandhi".
Godiyal said the party decided to relocate the programme to Bannu School Ground keeping in mind the convenience and safety of the students expected to attend.
The district administration, however, rejected allegations of political interference and maintained that the change was prompted solely by logistical constraints.
Dehradun district magistrate Ashish Chauhan said the Centre's Lok Samvardhan Parv, originally scheduled to conclude on 15 July at Parade Ground, had been extended until 17 July, making the venue unavailable.
He said the administration had suggested that the Congress hold its event at Bannu School Ground or another suitable location and stressed that the objective was not to prevent the programme from taking place.
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to interact with students during the Chhatron Ki Goonj event, which forms part of the Congress' 40-day nationwide campaign highlighting issues such as examination paper leaks, alleged irregularities in recruitment and examinations, and unemployment, while demanding reforms in the examination system.
Meanwhile, Congress state general secretary (organisation) Rajendra Singh Bhandari said a 10-member control room had been set up at the party headquarters to coordinate arrangements for Rahul Gandhi's visit and ensure the smooth conduct of the event.
With PTI inputs