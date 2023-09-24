Rahul Gandhi plays rapid-fire: Godfather or Dark Knight? Messi or Ronaldo? Chinese or Indian?

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 24 September, said that choosing between The Godfather and The Dark Knight is too difficult—he would go for both "very deep movies"!

He also said that between Bharat and India, he would go with "India that is Bharat".

The questions were part of a rapid-fire quiz in the capital, a video of which was shared by the Indian National Congress on social media platform X.

Also asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo, Rahul Gandhi chose Ronaldo and said he likes Ronaldo's kindness—but as a footballer, he thinks Messi is better than Ronaldo! "If I was running a football team and I (were) asked who I would prefer, I would probably prefer Messi," Gandhi said.