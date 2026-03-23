Rahul targets BJP-RSS over ‘Vanvasi’ term for tribals, warns on US trade deal impact

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday sharpened his attack on the BJP and the RSS, alleging that the use of the term ‘Vanvasi’ for tribals is aimed at denying them their historical rights over land, forests and water.

Addressing the ‘Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan’ in Vadodara, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the term ‘Adivasi’ reflects original ownership, while ‘Vanvasi’ reduces tribals to mere forest dwellers. “The term ‘Vanvasi’ implies that you were not the original owners of this land,” he said.

Gandhi said labelling tribals as ‘Vanvasi’ amounts to an attack on the Constitution and on tribal icon Birsa Munda. He alleged that while BJP leaders pay tribute to figures like Munda, they fail to uphold the principles he stood for.

He further claimed that tribal land is often taken away in the name of development without adequate compensation, arguing that Adivasis are treated as having “no rights, no entitlements whatsoever”.

Push for caste census

Reiterating his demand for a caste census, Gandhi said it is essential to determine the share of Adivasis and other communities in power structures and national wealth. He cited population figures, stating that Adivasis, Dalits and OBCs together form a majority but are underrepresented in institutions.