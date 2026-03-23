Rahul targets BJP-RSS over ‘Vanvasi’ term for tribals, warns on US trade deal impact
LoP pitches caste census, says Adivasis’ rights over land, forest being undermined
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday sharpened his attack on the BJP and the RSS, alleging that the use of the term ‘Vanvasi’ for tribals is aimed at denying them their historical rights over land, forests and water.
Addressing the ‘Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan’ in Vadodara, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the term ‘Adivasi’ reflects original ownership, while ‘Vanvasi’ reduces tribals to mere forest dwellers. “The term ‘Vanvasi’ implies that you were not the original owners of this land,” he said.
Gandhi said labelling tribals as ‘Vanvasi’ amounts to an attack on the Constitution and on tribal icon Birsa Munda. He alleged that while BJP leaders pay tribute to figures like Munda, they fail to uphold the principles he stood for.
He further claimed that tribal land is often taken away in the name of development without adequate compensation, arguing that Adivasis are treated as having “no rights, no entitlements whatsoever”.
Push for caste census
Reiterating his demand for a caste census, Gandhi said it is essential to determine the share of Adivasis and other communities in power structures and national wealth. He cited population figures, stating that Adivasis, Dalits and OBCs together form a majority but are underrepresented in institutions.
“A caste census means ascertaining the actual population… and determining their proportionate share,” he said, adding that without representation in bureaucracy, police and judiciary, their interests cannot be protected.
Trade deal criticism
Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the proposed India-US trade deal, alleging that it could harm Indian farmers and small enterprises.
He claimed the government had opened up agriculture to US competition, warning that large-scale, mechanised American farming could overwhelm India’s small farmers. He also alleged that India could import goods worth Rs 9 lakh crore from the US over five years, raising concerns about the impact on domestic industries.
Call for tribal manifesto
Gandhi called for a dedicated manifesto for tribal communities, outlining specific commitments to ensure their empowerment. He asserted that Adivasis must gain control over institutions to safeguard their rights, warning that the Constitution—“their protector”—is under threat.
The remarks come as the Congress intensifies its outreach to tribal communities ahead of key elections, positioning issues of representation, land rights and economic policy at the centre of its campaign.
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