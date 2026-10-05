Rahul writes to MP CM, seeks increase in posts in teacher recruitment
Congress leader cites teacher vacancies and demands more posts for Class-2 and Class-3 recruitment
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over the demands of aspiring teachers in the state, calling for an increase in the number of posts for Class-2 and Class-3 teacher recruitment.
In his letter to Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that during the "Chhatron ki Goonj" event in Indore last month, aspiring teachers raised the issue of increasing the number of vacancies for the Class-2 and Class-3 teacher recruitment drives.
There are already over one lakh vacant teaching positions in Madhya Pradesh's government schools, which is directly impacting the education of children, Gandhi said.
Despite this, the 2025 recruitment drive has announced only 13,089 posts for Class-3 and 10,800 posts for Class-2, he said.
The young aspirants are demanding an increase in the number of vacancies as this would not only ensure better education for children but also provide secure employment to thousands of youths, he said.
"Many aspirants have secured high marks in the examinations, and several are already teaching as guest faculty. However, due to the limited number of posts, they remain deprived of permanent employment, and while waiting, many are nearing the upper age limit for recruitment," Gandhi said.
It is disheartening that these aspiring teachers are forced to resort to protests and hunger strikes just to convey their concerns to the government; yet, instead of listening to them, the government is attempting to intimidate them by issuing notices, the former Congress chief said.
"I urge you to immediately withdraw the notices sent to the protesting aspirants and to meet their representatives to hear their grievances," he said in his letter in Hindi to Yadav dated 29 September.
The government should increase the number of posts for Class-2 and Class-3 teacher recruitment and promptly initiate the second phase of counselling, Gandhi said.