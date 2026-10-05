Rahul writes to MP CM, seeks increase in posts in teacher recruitment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over the demands of aspiring teachers in the state, calling for an increase in the number of posts for Class-2 and Class-3 teacher recruitment.

In his letter to Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that during the "Chhatron ki Goonj" event in Indore last month, aspiring teachers raised the issue of increasing the number of vacancies for the Class-2 and Class-3 teacher recruitment drives.

There are already over one lakh vacant teaching positions in Madhya Pradesh's government schools, which is directly impacting the education of children, Gandhi said.

Despite this, the 2025 recruitment drive has announced only 13,089 posts for Class-3 and 10,800 posts for Class-2, he said.

The young aspirants are demanding an increase in the number of vacancies as this would not only ensure better education for children but also provide secure employment to thousands of youths, he said.