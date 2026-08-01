Raj Thackeray urges Modi to curb BJP trolls, says ‘others also have mothers’

“You are reaping what you have sown,” Thackeray said, arguing that standards governing public discourse must apply equally to those in power and their critics.

Referring to Modi’s statement that he and his mother had been abused, Thackeray said such remarks were unacceptable. He added, however, that political opponents also had families and deserved the same respect.

“You said you forgave the young people at Jantar Mantar, but who will apologise for what your people have been doing for the past 12 years?” he asked, urging the Prime Minister to instruct BJP leaders and online supporters to exercise restraint.

Thackeray’s remarks came after Modi posted a video on Instagram on Friday night objecting to the language allegedly used against him and his mother during the protests. The Prime Minister said he had forgiven the young protesters and did not want legal action taken against them.

Turning to his party’s student wing, Thackeray said it must evolve with changing times and better understand the expectations of younger Indians.

“The issues were different when I was a student. Today’s issues and today’s youth are different,” he said, referring to the transition “from Telegram to Instagram”.

Thackeray urged the MNVS to engage with Gen Z not only in cities but also across rural Maharashtra and align its work with the generation’s aspirations and concerns.