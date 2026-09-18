Rajasthan Congress alleges police pressure on councillors ahead of Kuchera civic poll

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully on Friday alleged that the BJP government was misusing the police and administrative machinery to pressure Congress councillors in Kuchera, Nagaur, ahead of the election for the civic body’s chairperson.

Dotasra claimed that Kuchera had been turned into a “police cantonment” and alleged that the government was using the deployment to influence the formation of the municipal board.

He also alleged that Congress chairperson candidate Tejpal Mirdha was attacked on Thursday and that attempts were made to take councillors away by force.

According to Dotasra, a large police contingent was sent to take Congress councillor Nimbaram away based on a complaint filed by one of his distant relatives.