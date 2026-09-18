Rajasthan Congress alleges police pressure on councillors ahead of Kuchera civic poll
Congress leaders claimed that councillors were being intimidated and attempts had been made to take them away by force
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully on Friday alleged that the BJP government was misusing the police and administrative machinery to pressure Congress councillors in Kuchera, Nagaur, ahead of the election for the civic body’s chairperson.
Dotasra claimed that Kuchera had been turned into a “police cantonment” and alleged that the government was using the deployment to influence the formation of the municipal board.
He also alleged that Congress chairperson candidate Tejpal Mirdha was attacked on Thursday and that attempts were made to take councillors away by force.
According to Dotasra, a large police contingent was sent to take Congress councillor Nimbaram away based on a complaint filed by one of his distant relatives.
He said Nimbaram and his wife had released a video affirming that the councillor remained with the Congress. Dotasra questioned the need for police intervention despite their clarification.
“The use of police and administrative machinery in this manner is a direct attack on the democratic mandate,” Dotasra said.
He urged Congress workers to remain united and resist any pressure through democratic means.
Jully also alleged that the state government was attempting to intimidate Congress councillors and take them away forcibly before the chairperson election.
He maintained that deploying a heavy police force ahead of the vote amounted to an attempt to influence the mandate.
“When elected councillors themselves are clearly saying that they are with the Congress, then on whose orders are the police working to intimidate and pressure them?” Jully said.
The BJP government and the Rajasthan Police had not responded to the allegations at the time of reporting.
With IANS inputs