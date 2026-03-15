Rajasthan: Cong vows to scrap new ‘disturbed areas’ law if voted to power

The Congress has said it will repeal the recently passed Rajasthan Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, 2026 if the party returns to power in the state in 2028.

The Act was introduced by the BJP-led Rajasthan government without the backing of any committee report, government survey or public demand, Congress leaders alleged while criticising the legislation.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the law was brought in to divert public attention from governance failures. “The Bhajan Lal government has failed to deliver, and to conceal its failures on all fronts it has brought this Act to push a peaceful state like Rajasthan towards an atmosphere of hatred,” Gehlot said. “Such divisive laws need to be condemned. If the Congress comes to power, we will scrap it.”

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra also said the party would repeal the law if elected to power, alleging that it had been introduced to promote religious polarisation and consolidate majority votes.

“This Rajasthan Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, 2026 is an attempt by the government to interfere in citizens’ constitutional rights to buy and sell property,” Dotasra said. “The BJP government has brought this Act to control property transactions. It is a conspiracy to disturb peace and will encourage corruption.”

Dotasra also questioned the provisions of the Act, particularly the mechanism through which the government would designate an area as disturbed. “How will the state government determine a ‘disturbed area’? The intent of the Bill is silent on this and appears focused on targeting one community,” he said.