Rajasthan election date changed owing to large-scale weddings, social occasions: ECI

Two days after announcing the schedule for the Rajasthan assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday shifted the polling date from 23 to 25 November.

The EC said it received representations from various political parties and social organisations requesting a change of poll dates in view of large-scale weddings/ social engagements on the preciously scheduled day.

It may cause inconvenience to a large number of people, various logistical problems, and low voter turnout, the ECI said.

"Representations have been received in the commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during (Rajasthan assembly) poll. The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 23rd November 2023 (Thursday) to 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)," reads the official statement issued by the ECI.