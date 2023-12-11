Rajasthan: How 11 LS seats hold out hope for Congress in 2024

The Congress may have won 69 seats in the recently concluded Rajasthan assembly elections against the BJP's 115, but an interesting little factoid has emerged amidst all the heavy-duty post-poll analyses.

As the country waits to see who will eventually become the chief minister thanks to the jostling for position among several heavy-duty contenders within the BJP, most analysts appear to not have noticed that in 11 of the state's 25 Lok Sabha constituencies housing 200 assembly segments, the Congress actually gained a lead over the BJP, while the BJP maintained its lead in the remaining 14.

This is significant in light of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, considering the Congress drew a blank in the state in 2014 and 2019. Rajasthan Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the lead — even if slender in some cases — taken by the Congress in all the assembly segments of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies is a "happy sign" and gives an indication that the party could perform well in the 2024 elections.