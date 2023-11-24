Rajasthan: It's Mirdha vs Mirdha in Nagaur this time

Nagaur, a part of the Marwar region of Rajasthan, has been the political domain of the Mirdha family for a few decades.

It was Baldev Ram Mirdha, the father of late Union minister and deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha Ram Niwas Mirdha, who enlightened the farmers of the region. A police officer in the erstwhile princely state of Jodhpur, Baldev Ram advocated for literacy. He not only had his children educated, but his cousins as well—including Nathu Ram Mirdha, the stalwart in Rajasthan politics and favourite leader of the Jat community.

So well did Ram Niwas give the lie to the too-oft repeated communal stereotype that he came to be known as the padha-likha Jat , though his cousin Nathu Ram Mirdha was also a law graduate.

The two Mirdhas were cousins, and at one time, when Nathu Ram was a minister, Ram Niwas Mirdha served as his personal secretary before himself becoming a legislator. Later, he served as the Speaker for the Rajasthan Assembly for two terms. Then in 1967, he became a Rajya Sabha member and served for five terms. During this period, he served as a Union minister holding various portfolios, and also served as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha.