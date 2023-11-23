Rajasthan polls: After 50 ED raids, why no Cong leader arrested? Gehlot on warpath

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday termed the "red diary" issue and the Mahadev betting app case as "conspiracies" of the BJP to win assembly polls in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

An inquiry into the matter should be conducted by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, he demanded, saying 'laal diary' was a conspiracy by the BJP. "They thought it would become a big issue if the prime minister spoke about it. Similarly, Mahadev app case… Smriti Irani held a press conference, ED (Enforcement Directorate) issued a press note but no investigation was done. The prime minister was speaking about it. The whole conspiracy was to arrest the Chhattisgarh chief minister, but they got exposed,” he said at a press conference in Jaipur.

The ED and income tax department conducted 50 raids in Rajasthan, but was any politician or bureaucrat arrested following the raids in the state, Gehlot asked. "They have been exposed. They are pained that they could not topple the Rajasthan government by horse trading," he said.

Later at a press conference, Union home minister Amit Shah asked why Gehlot did not get the red diary matter investigated.