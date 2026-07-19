Rajasthan: SEC blames govt for local body polls delay, HC seeks schedule

The Bhajan Lal Sharma government, already facing contempt proceedings in the Rajasthan High Court for failing to comply with its order to complete panchayat and urban local body elections by 31 July, suffered another setback this week when the State Election Commission (SEC) blamed the government for the delay.

The SEC, an autonomous constitutional body responsible for conducting elections, told the high court that it had been unable to announce the election schedule because the state government had not provided the reservation lists for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and women for panchayats and urban local bodies.

The high court was hearing the state government's plea seeking an extension of the 31 July deadline that it had earlier fixed for completing the elections.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice S.P. Sharma and Justice Sanjit Purohit expressed strong displeasure over the delay and directed the state government and the SEC to submit a clear election schedule by 20 July.

The high court directed both sides to mutually decide the timeline for submission of the reservation report. It observed that once the reservation process and ward-wise lottery were completed, the SEC should immediately announce the election schedule.