Rajasthan: Student poll ban puts BJP in bind as ABVP turns on own govt

The ban on student union elections in Rajasthan, imposed in 2023 when the state Assembly elections were announced and the Model Code of Conduct came into force, has not been lifted even after the BJP came to power. The issue has now put the Bhajan Lal Sharma government in an unusual spot, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing, staging protests across the state demanding the restoration of the elections.

In effect, the ABVP has been embarrassing its own party and government by demanding that elections be held.

The Congress has also demanded that student union elections be permitted in various government-funded universities, arguing that students should be allowed to exercise their democratic rights.

Those who have demanded the elections include Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a former president of the Jodhpur University Students’ Union; former BJP ministers Rajendra Singh Rathore and Rajpal Singh Shekhawat; and several other MPs and present and former legislators who were student leaders during their college and university years.

But it was the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Congress’ student wing, that first launched a campaign for the restoration of student union elections in Rajasthan University as soon as the new academic session began.

NSUI leader Shubham Revar went on a 15-day hunger strike at the university, demanding that the ban on student elections be lifted. Revar was supported by Congress leaders, and it was at the instance of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully that he broke his fast after his health deteriorated.