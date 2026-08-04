Rajya Sabha adjourned amid uproar over Ram Temple donation theft allegations

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned until noon on Tuesday after heated exchanges between the Opposition and the treasury benches over allegations of theft of cash and valuables donated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The disruption began shortly after the House assembled, when Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise allegations of misappropriation involving members of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust responsible for the construction and management of the temple.

Kharge questioned why central investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), had not initiated an inquiry into the allegations. He argued that the matter warranted scrutiny as the trust had been constituted by the government and entrusted with managing the temple and its assets.