Rajya Sabha exits fuel BJP speculation, but questions remain over TMC's real strength

The resignation of two Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs within days has intensified speculation that some of the party's parliamentarians may eventually join the BJP. However, despite the political noise surrounding the departures of Sushmita Dev and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, the actual extent of any larger exodus remains uncertain.

Political circles in Delhi and Kolkata are abuzz with rumours that more Trinamool MPs could leave the party. The speculation has been fuelled by a series of developments, including Sushmita Dev's meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shortly after her resignation and reports that veteran MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has attracted interest from BJP leaders.

Yet neither leader has publicly confirmed any move to the BJP.

After resigning from the Rajya Sabha, Sushmita Dev described herself as "free and independent" but said she had not yet decided her political future.

The former Congress MP from Assam, who joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021, declined to criticise the party leadership. She said she remained grateful to the people of West Bengal for sending her to the Rajya Sabha and explained that her meeting with Himanta Biswa Sarma stemmed from a long-standing personal acquaintance.

Roy has taken a similarly cautious position. Amid speculation that he could eventually enter the BJP camp, he said, "I haven't made any decision yet. I have some personal and family matters to attend to. Only after those are concluded will I consider whether or not to remain in politics."

He also stated that he had received no proposal from the BJP and described his presence at a gathering involving dissident Trinamool MPs in Delhi as "purely coincidental".

Nevertheless, the resignations have weakened the Trinamool's strength in the Upper House. The party's tally has fallen from 13 to 11 seats.

The BJP's interest in both leaders stems from different factors.