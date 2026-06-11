Ram Mandir donation 'theft': Mahant seeks transparent probe
Temple trust successor calls for impartial investigation into alleged irregularities as BJP and SP trade barbs over controversy
A senior religious leader associated with the Ram Mandir on Thursday called for a transparent and impartial investigation into allegations of irregularities in temple donations, while Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed claims raised by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying they lacked public credibility.
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said any alleged wrongdoing in the handling of donations and offerings at the temple should be thoroughly examined.
Referring to the ongoing controversy, Das said the current atmosphere was marked by allegations and counter-allegations, with concerns also being raised about the credibility of the investigative process itself.
“One side is making allegations against the other, while questions are also being raised over the integrity and transparency of those conducting the probe,” he said.
He stressed that the investigation must be conducted in a transparent manner so that all stakeholders retain confidence in the process and the truth emerges without doubt.
The remarks come amid allegations regarding the management of donations at the Ram Mandir, which have triggered a wider debate over financial accountability and administrative oversight at the temple.
The controversy intensified after Mahipal Singh, who claims to have served as accounts in-charge at the Ram Mandir, alleged that irregularities in donation collections had been taking place for a prolonged period.
Singh also named certain individuals linked to the temple's management and claimed he was removed from his position after raising concerns over the matter.
BJP-SP exchange sharp remarks
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Lucknow, Goyal rejected allegations made by Akhilesh Yadav and said the SP president's social media posts were not taken seriously by the people of Uttar Pradesh.
“People of Uttar Pradesh do not take Akhilesh Yadav's social media posts seriously, nor do they believe his allegations,” Goyal said.
The Union minister also targeted the previous SP government, alleging that Uttar Pradesh had suffered from poor law and order, lack of development and what he termed “politics of discrimination” during its tenure.
Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Goyal said the BJP-led government would return to power in the state.
Meanwhile, sources said that apart from the ongoing inquiry, the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) has sought a report detailing the sequence of events surrounding the controversy.
According to the sources, the report could lead to a review of various aspects related to temple administration, arrangements and management practices.