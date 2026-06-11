Ram Mandir donation 'theft': Mahant seeks transparent probe

A senior religious leader associated with the Ram Mandir on Thursday called for a transparent and impartial investigation into allegations of irregularities in temple donations, while Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed claims raised by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying they lacked public credibility.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said any alleged wrongdoing in the handling of donations and offerings at the temple should be thoroughly examined.

Referring to the ongoing controversy, Das said the current atmosphere was marked by allegations and counter-allegations, with concerns also being raised about the credibility of the investigative process itself.

“One side is making allegations against the other, while questions are also being raised over the integrity and transparency of those conducting the probe,” he said.

He stressed that the investigation must be conducted in a transparent manner so that all stakeholders retain confidence in the process and the truth emerges without doubt.

The remarks come amid allegations regarding the management of donations at the Ram Mandir, which have triggered a wider debate over financial accountability and administrative oversight at the temple.