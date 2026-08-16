Rapido driver fired after confronting passengers over casteist slurs

A Rapido driver has claimed he was fired by the ride-hailing platform after a video of him confronting four passengers over alleged casteist slurs went viral on social media, saying he had forced them out of his vehicle because they repeatedly made derogatory remarks about a particular caste.

In the first video, the driver can be heard repeatedly questioning a passenger over his alleged use of the word “Chamar” and asking him to get out of the vehicle. He also threatens to call the police and challenges the passengers over their use of caste-related language.

“You said, ‘What will happen if you make a Chamar man a triple C?’ How could you say that? Who are you to decide whether a Chamar man will become something or whether a Pandit will? Who are you to decide that?”

The driver repeatedly asks the passengers to get out of the vehicle and tells them that he is calling the police. He also asks one of them to show his identity card and name.

“You used a casteist word. How could you use a casteist word? How can you directly refer to someone by their caste? You said ‘Chamar’. How could you say ‘Chamar’?”

The exchange soon becomes heated, with the driver repeatedly challenging the passengers over the alleged remarks and asking them to leave the vehicle.

In a subsequent video posted after the confrontation went viral, the driver said his decision to remove the four passengers was not motivated by any personal, social or religious opposition to them.

“I had no social or caste-based opposition to the four people I removed from my vehicle. I did not know the caste, community or religion of any of them. I knew nothing about them.”

He said the passengers had repeatedly made derogatory remarks targeting a particular caste and that he had warned them several times because he belonged to that caste and community.