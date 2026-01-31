Raut accuses BJP of politicising Ajit's death, says no clarity on Sunetra Pawar’s oath

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of seeking political opportunity even amid mourning, following the death of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP declined to comment on speculation over the swearing-in of Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife, as deputy chief minister, stating that there was no information available to him on the matter. “This is not the time to speak about such issues. I will speak after the mourning period is over,” Raut said.

Raut alleged that the BJP was attempting to politicise the situation despite the state being in mourning. “The BJP has nothing to do with the mourning period. It is looking for an opportunity even in death,” he said, without elaborating further on the basis of the charge.

Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on 28 January. Four other persons were also killed in the incident, according to officials. The incident has triggered widespread condolence messages across party lines and led to the suspension of routine political activity by several parties.

Responding to questions on comments made earlier by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who said he had “no idea” about any plan to swear in Sunetra Pawar as deputy chief minister, Raut said that only a handful of leaders could be privy to such information.