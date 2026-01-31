Raut accuses BJP of politicising Ajit's death, says no clarity on Sunetra Pawar’s oath
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader attacks BJP during mourning period for Ajit Pawar, says only top BJP and select NCP leaders may know of any decision
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of seeking political opportunity even amid mourning, following the death of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Speaking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP declined to comment on speculation over the swearing-in of Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife, as deputy chief minister, stating that there was no information available to him on the matter. “This is not the time to speak about such issues. I will speak after the mourning period is over,” Raut said.
Raut alleged that the BJP was attempting to politicise the situation despite the state being in mourning. “The BJP has nothing to do with the mourning period. It is looking for an opportunity even in death,” he said, without elaborating further on the basis of the charge.
Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on 28 January. Four other persons were also killed in the incident, according to officials. The incident has triggered widespread condolence messages across party lines and led to the suspension of routine political activity by several parties.
Responding to questions on comments made earlier by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who said he had “no idea” about any plan to swear in Sunetra Pawar as deputy chief minister, Raut said that only a handful of leaders could be privy to such information.
He named the top BJP leadership and senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare as those who might be aware of any internal deliberations.
“If there is any discussion or decision on the matter, only the BJP leadership or some senior NCP leaders may know about it. There has been no official communication,” Raut said.
He reiterated that the focus at present should remain on mourning and not on political speculation or power arrangements. Raut also said that raising questions about government formation or appointments at such a time was inappropriate.
There has been no official statement from the BJP or the NCP on any proposal regarding Sunetra Pawar’s induction into the Maharashtra cabinet. Government sources have also not confirmed any move in this direction.
The political situation in Maharashtra remains fluid following Ajit Pawar’s death, with opposition parties calling for restraint and sensitivity during the mourning period, while ruling alliance leaders have largely avoided public comment on future political developments.
