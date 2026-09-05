Revanth Reddy accuses BJP of plotting to delete Congress supporters from electoral rolls

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday accused the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre of conspiring to remove Congress supporters from the electoral rolls in states governed by opposition parties.

Addressing Congress leaders and workers in his Kodangal Assembly constituency, Reddy alleged that the BJP was seeking to delete the names of Congress voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to improve its prospects in Telangana’s next Assembly elections.

He further claimed that the BJP had won elections in Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal by getting votes removed during the revision of electoral rolls. The party was now pursuing a similar strategy in Telangana, with Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and minority voters among those being targeted, he alleged.

“We will not sit quietly and are ready to counter the BJP’s ploy to remove the names of Congress supporters,” Reddy said, adding that party workers would not tolerate any such attempt.