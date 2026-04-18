Revanth Reddy accuses Centre of fuelling North–South divide over delimitation
Telangana chief minister claims women’s reservation push is a pretext to expand Lok Sabha seats and alter political balance
Revanth Reddy has accused the Union government of attempting to create a North–South divide through its proposed delimitation exercise, while questioning the intent behind recent legislative efforts linked to women’s reservation.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Telangana chief minister criticised the Narendra Modi-led government following the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. He claimed the proposed legislation was not solely aimed at enhancing women’s representation but was designed to increase the number of parliamentary seats for political advantage.
The Bill, which sought to introduce 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority despite an extended debate. It received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the threshold needed for passage.
Reddy argued that the government’s broader strategy involved expanding the strength of the Lok Sabha, which could potentially benefit states where the Bharatiya Janata Party holds significant influence. He suggested that such a move might enable the ruling party to secure the numbers required to amend the Constitution.
He also urged the Centre not to link delimitation with women’s reservation, warning that such a move could deepen regional divisions. “Do not create a divide between North and South India. We are equal stakeholders in the nation’s progress,” he said.
The chief minister further alleged that the ruling party had previously sought a large parliamentary majority to alter constitutional provisions, including those related to reservations. He credited voters and Opposition parties for preventing this outcome in the 2024 general elections.
Reddy maintained that if the government was genuinely committed to women’s reservation, it could implement the policy without linking it to an increase in seats. He called on the Centre to introduce a fresh Bill and assured full support from Opposition parties if it was brought forward in good faith.
Criticising the government’s legislative approach, he also accused it of pushing laws without adequate debate and consultation. The remarks come amid heightened political tensions between the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc over electoral reforms and representation.
With IANS inputs