Revanth Reddy accuses Centre of fuelling North–South divide over delimitation

Reddy argued that the government’s broader strategy involved expanding the strength of the Lok Sabha, which could potentially benefit states where the Bharatiya Janata Party holds significant influence. He suggested that such a move might enable the ruling party to secure the numbers required to amend the Constitution.

He also urged the Centre not to link delimitation with women’s reservation, warning that such a move could deepen regional divisions. “Do not create a divide between North and South India. We are equal stakeholders in the nation’s progress,” he said.

The chief minister further alleged that the ruling party had previously sought a large parliamentary majority to alter constitutional provisions, including those related to reservations. He credited voters and Opposition parties for preventing this outcome in the 2024 general elections.

Reddy maintained that if the government was genuinely committed to women’s reservation, it could implement the policy without linking it to an increase in seats. He called on the Centre to introduce a fresh Bill and assured full support from Opposition parties if it was brought forward in good faith.

Criticising the government’s legislative approach, he also accused it of pushing laws without adequate debate and consultation. The remarks come amid heightened political tensions between the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc over electoral reforms and representation.

With IANS inputs