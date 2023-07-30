Rift among MP’s BJP leadership causes Central leadership to take command

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Madhya Pradesh have very much comprehended that the Central leadership has taken full command over the assembly elections slated for end of this year owing to rift among the state's top leadership and anti-incumbency against nearly two decades of rules.

The state-based party workers have also started contending that the role of state in-charge Murlidhar Rao, MP unit president V.D. Sharma and more importantly also of the longest-serving Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who won two consecutive assembly elections -- 2008 and 2013 -- single-handedly due to his charismatic leadership and welfare schemes.

Political observers said forget about the elections in 2008 and 2013, the interference of the Central leadership wasn't at such extent during the last assembly elections in 2018 and the state unit BJP fought the elections on its own, however, it failed to gain majority with just 109 seats against 114 of the Congress, despite the saffron side received 0.1 per cent more votes than the grand old party.

It is not just the anti-incumbency or growing perception of face-fatigue of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that prompted the central leadership of the BJP to take over full command just four months before the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.