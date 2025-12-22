Rs 6,000 cr and counting: BJP takes 85 pc share of political donations in 2024–25

During the recently concluded winter session of Parliament, senior Congress leader and party treasurer Ajay Maken flagged what he described as a deeply disturbing trend in India’s electoral democracy.

He pointed out that the ruling BJP now sits on a staggering bank balance of over Rs 10,100 crore, arguing that such overwhelming financial asymmetry strikes at the very core of democratic competition, which is premised on a level playing field among political parties.

Maken's comments come close on the heels of disclosures revealing that the BJP not only holds an unprecedented corpus but has also cornered the lion’s share of political donations over the last two years — even after the Supreme Court scrapped the electoral bonds scheme, terming it unconstitutional.