Ram Madhav’s slip hands Congress a stick, Hosabale rushes to Modi's aid

A stray admission, a swift apology, and then a carefully worded clean-up act — the RSS found itself doing some on-the-spot damage control in Washington after senior leader Ram Madhav’s remarks appeared to hand the Opposition a ready-made attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress on Friday said Modi has lost his authority to continue as prime minister, claiming that a senior RSS leader had made a “clear admission” that the prime minister is “dancing to Washington’s tunes”.

Congress MP and general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal shared a video of Madhav on X in which the latter said India agreed to stop buying oil from Iran and Russia and also agreed to higher tariffs imposed by the US.

In the video, Madhav is heard saying: “India agreed to stop buying oil from Iran. We agreed to stop buying oil from Russia, facing so much criticism from our Indian Opposition. We agreed to a 50 per cent tariff...Agreed means, we did not say anything. We maintained our patience. 50 per cent tariffs we agreed. Today, in the new trade deal also we agreed for 18 per cent tariffs higher than what it used to be.... I mean, average tariff.

“So, where is India lagging behind in that. What are those issues where India is not doing enough?”

The remarks, made during an interactive session at the Hudson Institute in Washington, were quickly seized upon by the Congress, which framed them as an admission of policy capitulation.