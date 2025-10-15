RSS remark row: Karnataka boosts security for Priyank Kharge amid threat calls

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced enhanced security for state minister Priyank Kharge after the latter allegedly received threat calls over his remarks on restricting RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) activities on state government land.

“He (Kharge) had also told me that he is receiving threat calls. Who is threatening him? Kharge has only said that RSS camps should not be organised in government land just as it happens in Tamil Nadu,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

Following Kharge’s letter, the chief minister directed chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh to examine how the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has curtailed the RSS’ use of public land.

Asked if Karnataka would follow suit, he said, “Let me see the report first. I have to see what the TN Government has done. We will increase protection to Priyank Kharge. Evil forces are always like that. Kharge will not be the one to be scared of threats," the CM said.