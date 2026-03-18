Sadly, no farewell for Dhankhar: Jairam Ramesh's swipe at govt in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday used the occasion of a farewell ceremony for retiring Rajya Sabha members to sharpen the Opposition’s political attack on the Centre, questioning why no similar send-off had been organised for former vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar months after his exit.

Speaking at the end of a nearly six-hour valedictory session in the Upper House — attended briefly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — Ramesh pointedly asked why the government had not extended the same courtesy to Dhankhar.

“We have been having this farewell function for six hours now. We have given farewell functions to many MPs. I want to ask, when will you give farewell to the former chairman?” he said, directing his remarks at Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju.

“You got him compulsorily retired. But why are you not doing his farewell function?” Ramesh added, in a comment that drew attention to what the Opposition has repeatedly described as an unprecedented and politically loaded departure.

Dhankhar demitted office on 21 July 2025, cutting short his tenure as vice-president and ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha. While the official communication at the time cited routine reasons, the Opposition — led by the Congress — has consistently maintained that he was “forced to quit”.

The episode marked a rare and controversial moment in parliamentary history. Vice-presidents in India typically complete their terms or step down under clearly articulated circumstances; the absence of a formal farewell and the lack of detailed public explanation have since fuelled speculation about tensions within the establishment.

Ramesh’s intervention on Wednesday effectively sought to revive those questions in a public, institutional setting.