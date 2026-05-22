SP, BSP target UP govt as heatwave exposes strain on power supply

The opposition Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over complaints of power shortages and prolonged outages, accusing it of failing to strengthen electricity generation and ensure reliable supply during peak summer conditions.

The criticism comes as severe heat conditions grip large parts of the state, pushing electricity demand sharply higher due to increased use of cooling appliances and irrigation loads, leading to outages lasting as long as 48 hours, affecting a multitude of services including water supply.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the government over what he described as its inability to expand power generation capacity. “Setting up new power plants was neither within your capability nor within the scope of your narrow thinking. At least you could have uttered ‘3x660 Supercritical Thermal Power Plant’; even hearing it would have given some relief to people suffering in the scorching heat,” the former UP chief minister said in a post in Hindi on X.