SKM announces all India protest against G RAM G law on 16 Jan

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday announced an 'All India Resistance Day' to be observed on 16 January 2026, stepping up its confrontation with the Centre over a cluster of recently cleared laws — most prominently the new statute that replaces the rural jobs programme MGNREGA.

Addressing a press conference, SKM leaders demanded the immediate repeal of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajiveeka Mission (Gramin) Act, or VB-G RAM G, arguing that the legislation dismantles the legal entitlement to work that had been at the heart of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee framework for nearly two decades. They accused the government of rushing the law through Parliament without adequate debate and ignoring objections raised by the Opposition.

The farmers’ platform also renewed its call for the withdrawal of a raft of other Bills passed or proposed by the NDA government, including the new Labour Codes, the Seeds Bill 2025 and the Electricity Bill 2025. Reiterating long-standing demands, the SKM said it would continue to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) in line with the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.