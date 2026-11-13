1,800 days, no promises kept: SKM calls farmers back to streets on 26 Nov

SKM announces protests in Delhi and 100 centres on 26 November.

Farmers' body accuses Centre of failing to honour assurances given after the 2020-21 agitation.

Organisation renews demands for a legal MSP guarantee, loan waiver and repeal of the Labour Codes.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a fresh round of protests on 26 November, with demonstrations planned in Delhi and 100 centres across the country, accusing the Narendra Modi government of failing to honour assurances made to farmers after their year-long agitation in 2020-21.

In a statement issued on Friday, 13 November, the farmers' organisation said the government had given it written assurances on 9 December 2021 on a committee to examine the minimum support price (MSP), withdrawal of cases against protesters, compensation for the families of farmers who died during the agitation, and consultation with stakeholders before bringing in any Electricity Bill.

The SKM said none of these commitments had been fulfilled, nearly 1,800 days after the assurances were given. It said the 380-day agitation, which ended after 756 farmers had died, was called off on the basis of the government's written undertaking.

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference on 12 November. In his address, Modi highlighted India's agricultural growth and production, and called for greater use of technology and diversification of farm incomes.

The SKM accused the PM of presenting an incomplete picture of the farm sector, arguing that record production figures did not necessarily translate into better returns for cultivators. It said farmers were producing more but were not receiving remunerative prices for their crops.