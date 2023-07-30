Sanjay Raut slams BJP for calling opposition INDIA bloc members' visit to Manipur as 'show-off'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at the BJP for calling the visit of members of the opposition bloc INDIA to Manipur as a "show-off", and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has neither visited the strife-torn state nor spoken about it in Parliament.

A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA reached Imphal on Saturday to assess

the situation in Manipur and visit several relief camps to meet victims of the ethnic clashes that broke in the northeastern state on May 3.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday alleged the opposition INDIA bloc members' visit to Manipur was a "mere show-off".

The north-eastern state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since early May between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. More than 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.