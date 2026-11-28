“If you take an anti-Maharashtra stance, Maharashtra will not forgive you,” Raut said.

He said NCP-SP leaders had fought elections on an anti-BJP platform with support from MVA and INDIA bloc figures, including Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi. He also accused the BJP of engineering a split in Pawar’s party and asked whether Pawar had agreed to any move to side with the government on the bill.

Raut singled out Kolhe, the MP for Shirur, saying he depended on Shiv Sena (UBT) support to win the seat. He said his party was prepared to contest independently in constituencies including Shirur, Solapur and Madha.

Kolhe says party will decide on Monday

Kolhe called the criticism from Raut and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar premature. He said all eight NCP-SP MPs would meet on Monday to discuss the bill and agree on a position after examining its provisions. He pointed to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant’s more measured response, saying lawmakers should study the proposal before taking a stand.

Kolhe also said Sule had planned to join an INDIA bloc meeting by video link, but NCP-SP MPs decided to stay away after Wadettiwar’s remarks. He recalled that Congress leaders had sought Pawar’s help campaigning for their candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The exchange has exposed friction within the MVA ahead of Parliament’s special sitting, where the proposed legislation is expected to come up.