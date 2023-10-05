Sanjay Singh arrest: AAP MP's father joins protest at DDU Marg

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh’s father Dinesh Singh joined the protest outside the party's headquarters against his son's recent arrest, and subsequently requested workers to protest peacefully. “I know you all will not take any step which will defame you and the party,” he said.

Security was also heightened at AAP headquarters after hundreds of workers, leaders and party MLAs gathered there and raised slogans against the BJP and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The police put up barricades outside the AAP office at DDU Marg, which is a short distance from the Rouse Avenue court.

Delhi Police have also deployed a huge number of personnel outside the BJP headquarters after a call was issued by AAP to protest against Singh's arrest outside the headquarters.