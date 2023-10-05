Sanjay Singh arrest: AAP MP's father joins protest at DDU Marg
Security tightened as hundreds of workers, leaders, and MLAs gather to chant slogans against the BJP and ED
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh’s father Dinesh Singh joined the protest outside the party's headquarters against his son's recent arrest, and subsequently requested workers to protest peacefully. “I know you all will not take any step which will defame you and the party,” he said.
Security was also heightened at AAP headquarters after hundreds of workers, leaders and party MLAs gathered there and raised slogans against the BJP and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The police put up barricades outside the AAP office at DDU Marg, which is a short distance from the Rouse Avenue court.
Delhi Police have also deployed a huge number of personnel outside the BJP headquarters after a call was issued by AAP to protest against Singh's arrest outside the headquarters.
The AAP has alleged that the ED arrested Singh as he had raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.
A senior ED official earlier told IANS that Singh has been arrested under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), but did not share further details.
The arrest comes after the financial probe agency on carried out searches at Singh's residence in Delhi's North Avenue area for over 10 hours on Wednesday, 4 October.
