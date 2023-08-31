SC should take cognisance of fresh allegations against Adani Group: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the BJP-led Centre on Thursday following fresh allegations against the Adani Group and requested the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the charges, demanding "strictest action" against the business conglomerate.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also said a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be set up to probe the charges against the Adani Group and alleged that capital market regulator SEBI or any other government agency will not be able to bring out the truth in the matter as industrialist Gautam Adani is the "closest friend" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The AAP's demand came after the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) trained its guns on the Adani Group on Thursday, alleging that hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in the publicly-traded group stocks through Mauritius-based "opaque" investment funds managed by the partners of the promoter family.