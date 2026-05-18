School education tops agenda as CM Vijay begins governance review meetings

Tamil Nadu chief minister Joseph Vijay on Monday placed school education high on the agenda as he began a series of review meetings with ministers and senior officials following the formation of his government.

At the Secretariat in Chennai, Vijay held discussions with school education minister Rajmohan and top department officials to assess preparations for the reopening of schools after the summer vacation.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements ahead of the release of Class 10 examination results, expected in the coming days, and examined the functioning of the school education department.

Officials discussed upcoming programmes and policy initiatives in the education sector as the new administration moved to establish its priorities for the months ahead.

The consultations formed part of the government’s first major administrative review after the allocation of portfolios to ministers. Vijay, whose party secured a decisive mandate in the assembly elections, recently assumed office along with a nine-member cabinet.

During a meeting with all ministers, the chief minister is understood to have outlined his expectations for governance and emphasised the need for efficient administration and swift implementation of government policies.