School education tops agenda as CM Vijay begins governance review meetings
Tamil Nadu chief minister reviews school reopening plans and outlines priorities for new administration
Tamil Nadu chief minister Joseph Vijay on Monday placed school education high on the agenda as he began a series of review meetings with ministers and senior officials following the formation of his government.
At the Secretariat in Chennai, Vijay held discussions with school education minister Rajmohan and top department officials to assess preparations for the reopening of schools after the summer vacation.
The meeting also reviewed arrangements ahead of the release of Class 10 examination results, expected in the coming days, and examined the functioning of the school education department.
Officials discussed upcoming programmes and policy initiatives in the education sector as the new administration moved to establish its priorities for the months ahead.
The consultations formed part of the government’s first major administrative review after the allocation of portfolios to ministers. Vijay, whose party secured a decisive mandate in the assembly elections, recently assumed office along with a nine-member cabinet.
During a meeting with all ministers, the chief minister is understood to have outlined his expectations for governance and emphasised the need for efficient administration and swift implementation of government policies.
He also reportedly stressed the importance of effective public service delivery as the government begins work across multiple sectors.
Following the chief minister’s interaction, ministers conducted separate departmental reviews with senior officials to assess ongoing projects and identify immediate priorities.
The school education department received particular focus due to the approaching academic term and the need to ensure smooth arrangements for students returning to classrooms.
Rajmohan later held detailed consultations with departmental officials, including the school education secretary and the director of school education, on existing schemes and future plans.
The early review meetings are being viewed as an attempt by the Vijay-led administration to quickly put its governance structure in place and signal its priorities during the opening phase of its tenure.
With IANS inputs
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