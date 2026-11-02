Sena (UBT) calls CNG, commercial LPG price hikes a ‘cruel Diwali gift’

Shiv Sena (UBT) criticised higher CNG and commercial LPG prices, describing them as a “cruel Diwali gift”.

A Saamana editorial said the increases would add to household expenses despite domestic LPG prices remaining unchanged.

The party linked the financial strain to drought, food inflation and higher borrowing costs.

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday criticised the Centre over increases in CNG and commercial LPG prices, calling them a “cruel Diwali gift” to people already facing rising living costs and drought-related hardship.

An editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said the increases would stretch household budgets during the festive season, leaving families with less money for celebrations.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party argued that farmers facing crop losses and citizens drawing on modest savings would find it harder to meet additional expenses ahead of Diwali.

According to the editorial, CNG prices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region had risen by Re 1 per kg, the sixth increase in six months, while commercial LPG cylinder prices had gone up by Rs 10.