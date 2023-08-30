Senthil Balaji turned TN transport department into corrupt chiefdom to execute cash-for-jobs scam: ED

The entire recruitment process in the Tamil Nadu transport department during the tenure of minister V Senthil Balaji was turned into a "corrupt chiefdom" and the "cash-for-jobs scam" was executed under his authority, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed in a recent chargesheet filed in the case.

The prosecution complaint, filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was submitted by the federal agency on August 12 before a special court in Chennai, which took cognisance of it on August 16.

DMK leader Balaji (47) was arrested by the ED on June 14 in connection with the "cash-for-jobs scam" alleged to have taken place when he was the transport minister in the previous AIADMK regime in the southern state from 2011 to 2016.