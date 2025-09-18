Sharad Pawar demands immediate relief for rain-hit farmers in Maharashtra
NCP (SP) leader says he will soon meet Maharashtra chief minister and deputy CM to brief them on the situation
Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, 17 September, voiced deep concern over the devastation caused to crops by heavy rains across Maharashtra, urging the state government to expedite assessments and extend financial aid to farmers in distress.
Speaking to reporters, the veteran leader said he would soon meet the chief minister and deputy chief minister to brief them on the situation. When asked whether there had been any delays in surveying the damage, the former Union agriculture minister maintained that district administrations were working to complete the process without undue holdups.
The remarks followed a massive protest rally organised by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) in Nashik earlier this week. Thousands of party workers and farmers gathered to highlight the plight of cultivators affected by the unseasonal rains.
Pawar, leading the demonstration alongside senior party leaders, launched a blistering critique of the state government’s handling of the crisis.
“Farmers are facing unprecedented hardship. If the government chooses to remain indifferent, we will not remain silent,” Pawar declared. He demanded that the state declare a “wet drought” and announce a blanket farm loan waiver to offer immediate relief to those reeling under mounting losses.
The NCP (SP) chief warned that the government must shoulder responsibility instead of “turning a blind eye” to rural distress, noting that nearly 2,000 farmers had taken their own lives in the past two months. “Why does a farmer resort to such an extreme step? Because the government fails to support them in times of crisis,” he said.
Pawar also raised the ongoing onion crisis in Nashik, accusing the Centre of preventing farmers from securing fair prices despite strong international demand. “Nashik’s onions reach markets across the globe, yet today they fetch no price. Farmers expect fair returns. If exports are permitted, prices will rise. What are they supposed to do otherwise?” he asked.
Taking aim at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whom he mockingly referred to as ‘Devabhau’, Pawar accused him of being more concerned with self-promotion than with addressing agrarian issues. “Your posters show you bowing before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but you refuse to bow before the farmers of this state. If this continues, we will be forced to act,” he warned.
In a pointed comparison, Pawar cited recent political upheavals in Nepal, suggesting that Maharashtra’s leadership should heed the warning signs. “In Nepal, rulers were shown the door and a sister came to power. I hope Devabhau and his colleagues learn some wisdom from that,” he remarked, hinting at possible political consequences if the government fails to intervene decisively.
With agency inputs