Sharad Pawar demands immediate relief for rain-hit farmers in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, 17 September, voiced deep concern over the devastation caused to crops by heavy rains across Maharashtra, urging the state government to expedite assessments and extend financial aid to farmers in distress.

Speaking to reporters, the veteran leader said he would soon meet the chief minister and deputy chief minister to brief them on the situation. When asked whether there had been any delays in surveying the damage, the former Union agriculture minister maintained that district administrations were working to complete the process without undue holdups.

The remarks followed a massive protest rally organised by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) in Nashik earlier this week. Thousands of party workers and farmers gathered to highlight the plight of cultivators affected by the unseasonal rains.

Pawar, leading the demonstration alongside senior party leaders, launched a blistering critique of the state government’s handling of the crisis.

“Farmers are facing unprecedented hardship. If the government chooses to remain indifferent, we will not remain silent,” Pawar declared. He demanded that the state declare a “wet drought” and announce a blanket farm loan waiver to offer immediate relief to those reeling under mounting losses.