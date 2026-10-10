Wangchuk calls Delhi situation ‘undeclared emergency’, warns of hunger strike over detentions

Sonam Wangchuk calls Delhi situation an “undeclared emergency” amid mass detentions

Climate activist warns of a hunger strike or march if detainees are not released within 24 hours

Wangchuk urges the government to end arrests and resolve the issues through dialogue

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday described the situation in the country as an “undeclared emergency” following the detention of opposition leaders, student activists, lawyers and journalists in Delhi amid restrictions ahead of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Wangchuk said he would consider launching a peaceful protest, including a hunger strike or a march in Leh or Delhi, if those detained were not released within 24 hours.

In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk said he had learnt that student and youth leaders, lawyers, journalists and MPs had been detained.

He said he had appealed for peace and unity ahead of Saturday’s demonstrations, believing that a peaceful protest would be permitted in the world's largest democracy. However, he said the detentions had made the situation resemble an undeclared emergency.

Wangchuk urged the government to end the detentions and resolve the issues through dialogue, expressing hope that further protests would not be necessary.