Wangchuk calls Delhi situation ‘undeclared emergency’, warns of hunger strike over detentions
Wangchuk warns of a hunger strike or march in Leh or Delhi if those detained during protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation are not released within 24 hours
Sonam Wangchuk calls Delhi situation an “undeclared emergency” amid mass detentions
Climate activist warns of a hunger strike or march if detainees are not released within 24 hours
Wangchuk urges the government to end arrests and resolve the issues through dialogue
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday described the situation in the country as an “undeclared emergency” following the detention of opposition leaders, student activists, lawyers and journalists in Delhi amid restrictions ahead of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Wangchuk said he would consider launching a peaceful protest, including a hunger strike or a march in Leh or Delhi, if those detained were not released within 24 hours.
In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk said he had learnt that student and youth leaders, lawyers, journalists and MPs had been detained.
He said he had appealed for peace and unity ahead of Saturday’s demonstrations, believing that a peaceful protest would be permitted in the world's largest democracy. However, he said the detentions had made the situation resemble an undeclared emergency.
Wangchuk urged the government to end the detentions and resolve the issues through dialogue, expressing hope that further protests would not be necessary.
The detentions came amid heightened security in the national capital ahead of a demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding Kumar’s resignation over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and irregularities related to Form 6, used for voter registration.
Authorities imposed restrictions and detained several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, as they attempted to join the protest.
Wangchuk condemned the police action and called on the government to address the concerns raised by protesters.
He warned that if the detentions continued for another 24 hours, he might be compelled to launch a peaceful demonstration, hunger strike or march in Leh or Delhi.
The activist said he hoped the government would resolve the matter through dialogue and prevent the need for further agitation.