Sonia Gandhi appeals to Telangana voters to bring change in state

Ahead of the 30 November Telangana assembly polls, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 28 November, appealed to the state's electorate to bring about a change by voting her party to power. The results for the polls will be declared on December 3.

In a two-minute video message on X, Gandhi said, "Namaskaram, my dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, I could not come among you all, but I am very close to your hearts. Today I want to say something to you. I want to see the dream of the martyred sons of Mother Telangana fulfilled." "I sincerely wish that we all convert 'Dorala' Telangana into 'Prajala' Telangana (from a Telangana of landlords to that of people's). Make your dreams come true and give you a true and honest government," she said.

The appeal for votes by the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party came on the last day of campaigning in the southern state, where the BRS is in power.