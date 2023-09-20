SP MP Dimple Yadav questions caste census plans, demands reservation for SC, ST and OBC women

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday, 20 September, said that her party has always taken a stand that women belonging to minorities and backward classes should also get reservation under the provision of the women's reservation bill.

Participating in the discussion on the women's reservation bill or The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, Yadav said that the government is now bringing a bill when it has completed 10 years in power and sought to know when the census will be conducted and will the caste related census be conducted or not.

Seeking reservation for women belonging to SC, ST and OBCs and minorities, Yadav urged the Speaker to deter members from taking names of those leaders who are no more members of the House.

Earlier BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had indirectly referred to late Mulayam Singh Yadav without taking his name, while speaking during the discussion on the women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha.

BSP MP Sangeeta Azad expressed whole-hearted support for the bill.

She said that Ambedkar gave respect to women in the constitution.